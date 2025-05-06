Dramatic Escape: Woman's Fall Highlights Pet Safety Concerns

In a shocking incident at Greater Noida's Supertech Ecovillage Society, a 37-year-old woman suffered severe injuries after falling from a 10-foot-high railing while attempting to escape a pursuing dog. The victim, identified as Shayed Athar, is currently recuperating in the hospital.

The incident, which was captured on video and quickly spread across social media, shows Athar desperately trying to evade the pet dog belonging to Mandira Mitra, another resident of the housing society. In her attempt to get to safety, Athar climbed the railing and tragically fell on the other side, resulting in a broken spine.

In the aftermath, Bisrakh Police have booked Mitra in relation to the events leading up to the accident. The society and police officials are investigating the details, as public concern over pet safety issues grows.

(With inputs from agencies.)