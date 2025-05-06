Left Menu

Dramatic Escape: Woman's Fall Highlights Pet Safety Concerns

A 37-year-old woman in Greater Noida fell from a 10-foot-high railing, breaking her spine, as she tried to escape a dog. The incident, captured on video, led to the booking of a fellow resident, Mandira Mitra. The victim is currently recovering in the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:39 IST
Dramatic Escape: Woman's Fall Highlights Pet Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident at Greater Noida's Supertech Ecovillage Society, a 37-year-old woman suffered severe injuries after falling from a 10-foot-high railing while attempting to escape a pursuing dog. The victim, identified as Shayed Athar, is currently recuperating in the hospital.

The incident, which was captured on video and quickly spread across social media, shows Athar desperately trying to evade the pet dog belonging to Mandira Mitra, another resident of the housing society. In her attempt to get to safety, Athar climbed the railing and tragically fell on the other side, resulting in a broken spine.

In the aftermath, Bisrakh Police have booked Mitra in relation to the events leading up to the accident. The society and police officials are investigating the details, as public concern over pet safety issues grows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025