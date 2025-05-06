Missing Teen Rescued: A Tale of Abduction and Isolation

A 15-year-old girl from east Delhi, who had been missing since September 2024, was found in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, under distressing circumstances, according to police sources.

The young girl was reportedly held without any family contact and was discovered to be two months pregnant. Anees Khan, the accused, is now under police custody.

The case involved complex investigations, with multiple raids and digital tracking through social media, eventually leading to a decisive operation in Gwalior where the girl was located and rescued.

(With inputs from agencies.)