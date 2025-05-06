Left Menu

Missing Teen Rescued: A Tale of Abduction and Isolation

A 15-year-old girl missing from Delhi was rescued from Gwalior, having been allegedly isolated by Anees Khan. She was discovered two months pregnant. The police tracked multiple social media accounts and carried out a successful raid in Gwalior, leading to the arrest of Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:00 IST
A 15-year-old girl from east Delhi, who had been missing since September 2024, was found in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, under distressing circumstances, according to police sources.

The young girl was reportedly held without any family contact and was discovered to be two months pregnant. Anees Khan, the accused, is now under police custody.

The case involved complex investigations, with multiple raids and digital tracking through social media, eventually leading to a decisive operation in Gwalior where the girl was located and rescued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

