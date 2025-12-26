Left Menu

'Please don't behave like animals: Kailash Kher lashes at unruly crowd during Gwalior concert

Agar koi humare instruments ya equipment ke paas aaya, toh hum show band kar denge Im praising you all and you are behaving like animals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 17:33 IST
'Please don't behave like animals: Kailash Kher lashes at unruly crowd during Gwalior concert
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned singer and Padma Shri awardee Kailash Kher abruptly stopped his Gwalior concert mid-way to address the uncontrollable crowd, which had some people from the audience jumping over barricades to get to the stage.

Kher was performing at the Gwalior Mela Grounds on Thursday to mark Tabla Day and Gwalior Gaurav Diwas. In the videos circulating on social media, the crowd is seen turning unruly, with some jumping over the security barricades and running towards the stage.

The singer stopped his performance mid-way and went on to address the chaos. ''Humne aapki prashansa ki aur aap itna jaanwargiri kar rahe hain. Janwargiri mat kariye please... Agar koi humare instruments ya equipment ke paas aaya, toh hum show band kar denge (I'm praising you all and you are behaving like animals. Please don't behave like animals. If anyone comes anywhere near our instruments, equipment, we'll stop the show),'' he said.

It's not the first time for Kher to have the event turn chaotic. Back in 2023, two men threw a water bottle at the singer during his Karnataka concert.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Unfortunate PIL was dismissed, will not let the issue die: Mehbooba on inmate transfer plea ruling

Unfortunate PIL was dismissed, will not let the issue die: Mehbooba on inmat...

 India
2
BJP’s success in Panchayat polls show anger against Cong govt in Karnataka: Vijayendra

BJP’s success in Panchayat polls show anger against Cong govt in Karnataka: ...

 India
3
Pro-Hindu activists protest outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata

Pro-Hindu activists protest outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kol...

 India
4
Tractor wholesale volume may grow 15-17 pc this fiscal: ICRA

Tractor wholesale volume may grow 15-17 pc this fiscal: ICRA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025