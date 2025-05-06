Zero Mile Tragedy: Arrest in Shocking Crime

In a shocking and disturbing incident near Nagpur's iconic Zero Mile, a history-sheeter has been apprehended for the rape and murder of a 60-year-old woman, police confirmed on Tuesday. This tragic event has once again drawn attention to the safety concerns surrounding historical landmarks undergoing maintenance and beautification.

The woman's lifeless body was discovered by laborers early Tuesday morning, positioned under the renowned Zero Mile pillar, which marks the geographical center of India. The area, currently enveloped in tin sheets due to ongoing beautification efforts, served as the site of the heinous crime.

Identified as Prabhakar Rangari, a 50-year-old criminal with a history laced with theft charges, the accused reportedly committed the crime under alcoholic influence. The occurrence followed an argument with the victim, described as a beggar. Rangari is now in police custody, with authorities leveling a murder charge against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)