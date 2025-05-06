Left Menu

Forgery Scandal: Birth Certificates Issued Without Valid Documents in Jharkhand

Five individuals, including a panchayat secretary, have been arrested in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district. They are accused of issuing over 4,000 birth certificates without valid documentation, either on forged documents or none at all. Authorities are investigating possible misuse for admissions and government benefits.

Forgery Scandal: Birth Certificates Issued Without Valid Documents in Jharkhand
In a significant crackdown, Jharkhand authorities arrested five individuals, including a panchayat secretary, for allegedly distributing more than 4,000 birth certificates without proper documentation. The East Singhbhum district incident has raised serious concerns over potential misuse in school admissions and governmental schemes.

The alarming discovery was made during routine verification procedures for Below Poverty Line (BPL) children's school admissions. It prompted a detailed investigation by a Special Investigation Team, as disclosed by Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mittal and Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal at a news conference.

Among those detained was panchayat secretary Sunil Mahato, alongside Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) involved in the scam. With vital electronics seized, authorities are alerting other districts and examining ways to curtail similar fraudulent activities, ensuring the matter remains transparent through press publications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

