Maharashtra Prepares for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Elections

Maharashtra is gearing up for crucial elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis, with the polls set for February 5. The exercise is seen as a vital political battle between the Mahayuti coalition and opposing alliances, following the assembly polls of 2024.

The State Election Commission, led by Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare, has outlined comprehensive plans for the smooth conduct of elections, which will be executed across 25,482 polling stations in districts like Pune, Raigad, and Sindhudurg. Over 2.09 crore voters, including 1.02 crore women, are eligible to cast their votes.

To ensure efficient voting, arrangements such as electronic voting machines, special facilities for differently-abled voters, and the introduction of 'pink polling stations' will be implemented. Further logistics include appointing 125 returning officers and imposing strict campaign expenditure limits, emphasizing the strategic significance of these elections in Maharashtra's political landscape.

