Supreme Court Demands Action on EWS Admissions Quota

The Supreme Court of India has directed authorities to establish rules enforcing the 25% admissions quota for economically weaker sections in private unaided non-minority schools. This decision responds to challenges faced by EWS students due to digital barriers, lack of transparency, and inadequate procedural support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:19 IST
In a significant move, the Supreme Court of India has mandated the creation of rules to enforce a 25% admissions quota for children from economically and socially weaker sections in private unaided non-minority schools. This is aimed at fulfilling the educational rights outlined under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Addressing issues faced by students from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), the court has emphasized that facilitating such admissions is a governmental obligation. It called for subordinate legislation to tackle obstacles like digital illiteracy and lack of procedural transparency.

The bench, led by Justices P M Narasimha and Atul S Chandurkar, directed authorities to consult various national and state bodies to create effective rules under the RTE Act's section 12(1)(c) to ensure compliance and accessibility for disadvantaged students.

Latest News

