Challenges in EWS Admissions: Distance, Documentation, and Declining Applications

Over 3,500 applicants from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) were not admitted to Delhi schools in 2025-26 due to issues like commuting distance, incomplete documentation, and enrollment elsewhere. While 29,706 students were admitted, improvements in the admission process helped reduce complaints from previous years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:15 IST
Official data reveals that over 3,500 students from the Economically Weaker Sections category could not gain admission to Delhi schools for the 2025-26 academic year. Primary factors included declined seats due to distances, and incomplete documentation.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) report shows that 29,706 EWS students found spots out of 33,212 applications, with 3,506 cases of non-admission. The previous year saw 26,197 admissions on 28,799 applications, tracking a comparable pattern.

Government records attribute several non-admissions to parents declining far-off school seats, already enrolled children, or unsubmitted essential certificates. A more efficient grievance process reduced complaints, now mostly resolved, although court cases still persist regarding EWS admissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

