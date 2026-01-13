Challenges in EWS Admissions: Distance, Documentation, and Declining Applications

Official data reveals that over 3,500 students from the Economically Weaker Sections category could not gain admission to Delhi schools for the 2025-26 academic year. Primary factors included declined seats due to distances, and incomplete documentation.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) report shows that 29,706 EWS students found spots out of 33,212 applications, with 3,506 cases of non-admission. The previous year saw 26,197 admissions on 28,799 applications, tracking a comparable pattern.

Government records attribute several non-admissions to parents declining far-off school seats, already enrolled children, or unsubmitted essential certificates. A more efficient grievance process reduced complaints, now mostly resolved, although court cases still persist regarding EWS admissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)