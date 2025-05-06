Delhi Prepares for Comprehensive Civil Defence Drill Amid Rising Tensions
Delhi authorities will conduct mock drills at 55 locations as part of 'Operation Abhyaas,' responding to new threats after the Pahalgam attack. The drills entail air raid and fire emergency simulations. This exercise is essential to evaluate emergency response readiness across various sectors.
Authorities in Delhi are gearing up for a significant civil defence exercise called 'Operation Abhyaas.' This comprehensive drill, scheduled for 4 pm Wednesday, will involve simulations of air raids and fire emergencies across 55 city locations as directed by the Central government.
In the wake of rising tensions with neighboring Pakistan, Delhi Police have escalated security measures, including the installation of Long-Range Acoustic Devices capable of disseminating warnings over large distances. Officials have also been meticulously briefed on their usage.
Approximately 2,000 civil defence volunteers and over 1,000 'Aapda Mitras' trained in disaster response will participate. Authorities have emphasized inter-departmental coordination to ensure a district-wide preparedness assessment, thereby sharpening response strategies during potential emergencies.
