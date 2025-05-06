Left Menu

Delhi Prepares for Comprehensive Civil Defence Drill Amid Rising Tensions

Delhi authorities will conduct mock drills at 55 locations as part of 'Operation Abhyaas,' responding to new threats after the Pahalgam attack. The drills entail air raid and fire emergency simulations. This exercise is essential to evaluate emergency response readiness across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:29 IST
Delhi Prepares for Comprehensive Civil Defence Drill Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Delhi are gearing up for a significant civil defence exercise called 'Operation Abhyaas.' This comprehensive drill, scheduled for 4 pm Wednesday, will involve simulations of air raids and fire emergencies across 55 city locations as directed by the Central government.

In the wake of rising tensions with neighboring Pakistan, Delhi Police have escalated security measures, including the installation of Long-Range Acoustic Devices capable of disseminating warnings over large distances. Officials have also been meticulously briefed on their usage.

Approximately 2,000 civil defence volunteers and over 1,000 'Aapda Mitras' trained in disaster response will participate. Authorities have emphasized inter-departmental coordination to ensure a district-wide preparedness assessment, thereby sharpening response strategies during potential emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025