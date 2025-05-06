Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Bolsters Civil Defence with 'Operation Abhyaas'

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena highlighted the state's strategic importance in countering aerial threats. He urged citizen participation in 'Operation Abhyaas', a mock civil defence drill. The exercise involves air raid alerts, casualty evacuation, and community preparedness to enhance readiness against potential threats.

Updated: 06-05-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:36 IST
Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for 'Operation Abhyaas', a civil defence mock drill designed to boost public readiness against potential aerial threats. Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena emphasised the necessity of the exercise and urged citizens to engage actively.

The drill, slated for May 7, will involve coordinated efforts from various departments, aiming to simulate real-world emergency scenarios such as air raid alerts and casualty evacuations. This initiative underscores the state's strategic importance and its preparedness to handle potential adversarial threats.

In a recent advisory meeting, directives were issued to enhance the civil defence infrastructure, focusing on community preparedness and volunteer involvement, thereby reinforcing public morale and integrating support systems for managing hostile scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

