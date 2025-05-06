Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Target Sanaa Airport

The Israeli military has intensified its assaults on the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen with a second airstrike on Sanaa's main airport. The attack, which disabled the airport, is part of Israel's response to a Houthi missile landing near its Ben Gurion Airport.

This escalation comes as tensions have spiked since the conflict in Gaza began. On Monday, Israeli forces also targeted Hodeidah port in Yemen. Despite Israeli warnings to evacuate, the recent strike hit the airport's critical infrastructure. No immediate casualties have been reported.

Houthi officials have vowed retaliation, stating ongoing military action in solidarity with Gaza. The Houthis, part of Iran's 'Axis of Resistance,' have been actively targeting Israel amid increasing regional hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)