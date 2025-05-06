Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Target Sanaa Airport

The Israeli military conducted a second airstrike on Sanaa's main airport in Yemen, targeting Houthi rebels after heightened tensions. This follows a missile landing near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport. Both Israeli and Houthi forces continue their operations amid a backdrop of regional conflict and alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:46 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Target Sanaa Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military has intensified its assaults on the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen with a second airstrike on Sanaa's main airport. The attack, which disabled the airport, is part of Israel's response to a Houthi missile landing near its Ben Gurion Airport.

This escalation comes as tensions have spiked since the conflict in Gaza began. On Monday, Israeli forces also targeted Hodeidah port in Yemen. Despite Israeli warnings to evacuate, the recent strike hit the airport's critical infrastructure. No immediate casualties have been reported.

Houthi officials have vowed retaliation, stating ongoing military action in solidarity with Gaza. The Houthis, part of Iran's 'Axis of Resistance,' have been actively targeting Israel amid increasing regional hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025