Bilawal's Bold Call for Peace: Dialogue or Destruction?

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the chief of Pakistan People's Party, extended an appeal for peace to India following the terrorist attack at Pahalgam.

He urged India to approach discussions with "open hands and not clenched fists," emphasizing the need for dialogue instead of confrontation.

This call for diplomacy comes amid tensions over the Indus Waters Treaty. Bilawal stressed terrorism could only be defeated through justice and addressing underlying grievances.

