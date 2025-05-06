Healthcare Facilities Must Be Disaster-Resilient, JP Nadda Says at 2nd National Workshop

In a pivotal step towards reinforcing India’s healthcare safety and emergency response capabilities, the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, inaugurated the 2nd National Workshop on ‘Health Sector Disaster Preparedness and Response’ and ‘Fire Safety in Healthcare Facilities’ at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, today. The event, organized by the Disaster Management Cell of the Union Health Ministry, marked the culmination of a week-long observance of ‘Fire Safety Week’ (21–25 April 2025) and witnessed the enthusiastic participation of Disaster Nodal Officers from all States and Union Territories.

Proactive Approach to Safety in Healthcare

Addressing the gathering, Shri Nadda emphasized the Ministry’s proactive efforts in strengthening disaster preparedness and fire safety across healthcare facilities in the country. He noted that continuous dissemination of advisories, safety protocols, and checklists to States and UTs is a testament to the Ministry’s commitment. “We have realized that with time, we can and must move further in this direction,” he said.

Highlighting the need for building resilient and disaster-ready healthcare facilities, he stated, “This second workshop is a symbol of our sustained dedication. We must institutionalize such engagements regularly to stay ahead of potential risks.”

Preventive Focus for Quality Health Service Delivery

Stressing on the importance of prevention, the Union Minister remarked, “The key to uninterrupted, comprehensive, and quality health services lies in preventing disasters before they occur. A preventive mindset ensures vigilance, mitigation, and effective response to unforeseen scenarios.”

He pointed out the high-risk environment of healthcare facilities, which involve the use of high-load electrical equipment and flammable materials such as oxygen and various chemicals. “These lifesaving substances, while essential, pose significant hazards if not handled with adequate caution and training,” he said.

Training and Sensitization: The Need of the Hour

Shri Nadda urged all stakeholders — from top-tier officials to grassroots health workers and paramedics — to play an active role in enhancing safety culture. He emphasized the need for both theoretical and practical training in disaster management, to instill confidence among healthcare workers for dealing with emergencies.

He further cited Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s directive to conduct regular fire safety audits in institutions. “Complacency, born out of a lack of sensitivity, can ignite disasters. We must be vigilant and empathetic towards potential risks,” Nadda cautioned.

Inclusive Capacity Building Across the Health Ecosystem

The Union Health Minister acknowledged the outstanding efforts of States and UTs during Fire Safety Week and emphasized the necessity for comprehensive capacity building. “This initiative must cover every tier of the health ecosystem, from government to private hospitals, and from primary health centers and nursing homes to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and preventive care facilities,” he said.

He expressed hope that the two-day intensive workshop would yield actionable recommendations to strengthen the resilience of healthcare infrastructure not only against fire-related incidents but also from an all-hazard preparedness perspective.

Health Secretary Calls for a Culture of Prevention

Union Health Secretary, Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava, also addressed the participants, emphasizing the need to move beyond regulatory compliance and foster a pervasive culture of prevention. “Preparedness lies at the heart of effective disaster response,” she noted.

She highlighted the critical role that health facilities play during disasters. “Hospitals and clinics are the beacons of hope during emergencies. Their uninterrupted functioning is non-negotiable,” she said, while also urging special attention to fire safety with the advent of summer.

Launch of iGOT Course and Recognition of Best Performers

During the event, the Ministry launched an iGOT (Integrated Government Online Training) course on ‘Fire Safety in Healthcare Facilities’, aimed at improving fire safety awareness and protocols among healthcare workers nationwide. The workshop also featured a felicitation ceremony honoring the best-performing States and UTs during the Fire Safety Week campaign.

Participation of National and International Experts

The event saw participation from top officials and experts, including Ms. LS Changsan (Additional Secretary, Public Health), Dr. Sunita Sharma (Director General of Health Services), and Sh. Rajendra Singh (Member and Head of Department, NDMA).

Also in attendance were senior officials from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Institute of Disaster Management, Bhabha Atomic Research Center, Directorate General Fire Services, National Fire Service College Nagpur, National Center for Disease Control, AIIMS New Delhi, and representatives from WHO–India, Central Government hospitals, and other leading institutions.

The event served as a platform for intensive dialogue, exchange of best practices, and formulation of strategic plans to future-proof India’s healthcare infrastructure against a spectrum of potential hazards.