Modi's Vision for a Developed India: Water Resources and Trade Reforms Take Center Stage

In a significant statement regarding water rights, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the ABP Network's 'India@2047' Summit, referencing the Indus Waters Treaty suspension. Modi emphasized the importance of leveraging India's resources for national benefit, redirecting water resources previously directed abroad.

Highlighting strategic economic reforms, Modi celebrated the finalization of the India-UK free trade agreement, describing it as a historic day that will spur economic activity and opportunities, especially for MSMEs. This underscores the shift towards a nationally prioritized, 'Nation First' approach to governance and development.

Modi underscored India's proactive steps towards becoming 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, asserting that political willpower is essential for progress. He cited reforms like direct benefit transfers eliminating ineligible beneficiaries, which saved India substantial amounts, as evidence of the government's commitment to effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)