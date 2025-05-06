Left Menu

Modi's Vision for a Developed India: Water Resources and Trade Reforms Take Center Stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced reforms such as the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and enhancements in trade agreements like the India-UK free trade agreement. These measures, tied to national interest, aim at empowering people (GEP) and countering historical inefficiency and political stagnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:23 IST
Modi's Vision for a Developed India: Water Resources and Trade Reforms Take Center Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant statement regarding water rights, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the ABP Network's 'India@2047' Summit, referencing the Indus Waters Treaty suspension. Modi emphasized the importance of leveraging India's resources for national benefit, redirecting water resources previously directed abroad.

Highlighting strategic economic reforms, Modi celebrated the finalization of the India-UK free trade agreement, describing it as a historic day that will spur economic activity and opportunities, especially for MSMEs. This underscores the shift towards a nationally prioritized, 'Nation First' approach to governance and development.

Modi underscored India's proactive steps towards becoming 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, asserting that political willpower is essential for progress. He cited reforms like direct benefit transfers eliminating ineligible beneficiaries, which saved India substantial amounts, as evidence of the government's commitment to effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025