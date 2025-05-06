Contested Labour Law Sparks Legal Battle in South Africa

South Africa's second-largest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), has launched a legal battle against recent amendments to the nation's labour laws, calling them unconstitutional and discriminatory.

The changes to the Employment Equity Amendment Act, which came into effect in January, are designed to increase diversity in the workforce but have led to divisions within the country's unity government.

The DA argues the new regulations could deter foreign investment and exacerbate unemployment, while the ruling African National Congress insists the measures aim to remedy historical economic imbalances.

