Contested Labour Law Sparks Legal Battle in South Africa
South Africa's Democratic Alliance challenges new labour laws aimed at increasing employment of Black people and others in certain sectors, arguing they are unconstitutional and discourage foreign investment. The amendments allow setting of hiring targets by the labor minister, sparking divisions in the unity government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:28 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa's second-largest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), has launched a legal battle against recent amendments to the nation's labour laws, calling them unconstitutional and discriminatory.
The changes to the Employment Equity Amendment Act, which came into effect in January, are designed to increase diversity in the workforce but have led to divisions within the country's unity government.
The DA argues the new regulations could deter foreign investment and exacerbate unemployment, while the ruling African National Congress insists the measures aim to remedy historical economic imbalances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement