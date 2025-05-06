Left Menu

Water Wars: The SYL Dispute between Punjab and Haryana

Amid an ongoing water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana, Haryana Congress MPs met with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to request the enforcement of the Supreme Court's order for the completion of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, crucial for securing Haryana's intended water share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:36 IST
Water Wars: The SYL Dispute between Punjab and Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the backdrop of a long-standing water dispute, Congress MPs from Haryana have implored CR Patil, Union Jal Shakti Minister, for intervention. They seek support for executing the Supreme Court's directive on completing the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, vital to Haryana receiving its rightful share of crucial water resources.

The conflict centers on the SYL canal's completion, a critical infrastructure designed for dividing water from the Ravi and Beas rivers between Punjab and Haryana. While Haryana has fulfilled its part of the construction, Punjab's reluctance has stalled progress, citing no surplus to allocate. The Bhakra Dam distribution remains central to the tension.

This dispute isn't new; historical political disagreements, notably the unimplemented Rajiv-Longowal Accord, still resonate. With Punjab maintaining a hold on water release, Haryana's representatives persist in seeking federal intervention, warning that delays aggravate regional inequalities and resource scarcity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025