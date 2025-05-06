Water Wars: The SYL Dispute between Punjab and Haryana

In the backdrop of a long-standing water dispute, Congress MPs from Haryana have implored CR Patil, Union Jal Shakti Minister, for intervention. They seek support for executing the Supreme Court's directive on completing the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, vital to Haryana receiving its rightful share of crucial water resources.

The conflict centers on the SYL canal's completion, a critical infrastructure designed for dividing water from the Ravi and Beas rivers between Punjab and Haryana. While Haryana has fulfilled its part of the construction, Punjab's reluctance has stalled progress, citing no surplus to allocate. The Bhakra Dam distribution remains central to the tension.

This dispute isn't new; historical political disagreements, notably the unimplemented Rajiv-Longowal Accord, still resonate. With Punjab maintaining a hold on water release, Haryana's representatives persist in seeking federal intervention, warning that delays aggravate regional inequalities and resource scarcity.

(With inputs from agencies.)