Water Wars: The SYL Dispute between Punjab and Haryana
Amid an ongoing water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana, Haryana Congress MPs met with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to request the enforcement of the Supreme Court's order for the completion of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, crucial for securing Haryana's intended water share.
The conflict centers on the SYL canal's completion, a critical infrastructure designed for dividing water from the Ravi and Beas rivers between Punjab and Haryana. While Haryana has fulfilled its part of the construction, Punjab's reluctance has stalled progress, citing no surplus to allocate. The Bhakra Dam distribution remains central to the tension.
This dispute isn't new; historical political disagreements, notably the unimplemented Rajiv-Longowal Accord, still resonate. With Punjab maintaining a hold on water release, Haryana's representatives persist in seeking federal intervention, warning that delays aggravate regional inequalities and resource scarcity.
