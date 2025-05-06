Left Menu

Uttarakhand Court Steps In: Demolition Row Amid Sensitive Probe

The Uttarakhand High Court has instructed Nainital's Senior Superintendent of Police to review the investigation into an alleged rape case involving a minor, to curb communal tensions. Observing a connection with demolition notices and communal unrest, the court emphasized regular reviews of the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:32 IST
Uttarakhand Court Steps In: Demolition Row Amid Sensitive Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to quell rising tensions, the Uttarakhand High Court has mandated that Nainital's Senior Superintendent of Police, Prahlad Narayan Meena, personally oversee the investigation into the alleged rape of a minor by an elderly man from a minority community.

The directive, issued by Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mehra, came amidst fears that sections of the POSCO Act might not be implemented, pushing advocates to call for a CBI inquiry. The case, which has unearthed communal tensions, has been handed to a DSP-rank officer due to the victim's Scheduled Caste status.

The court also addressed a related demolition notice, suggesting it could exacerbate community unrest. The situation escalated when right-wing groups vandalized minority-owned shops in response to the alleged crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

