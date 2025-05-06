Uttarakhand Court Steps In: Demolition Row Amid Sensitive Probe

In an effort to quell rising tensions, the Uttarakhand High Court has mandated that Nainital's Senior Superintendent of Police, Prahlad Narayan Meena, personally oversee the investigation into the alleged rape of a minor by an elderly man from a minority community.

The directive, issued by Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mehra, came amidst fears that sections of the POSCO Act might not be implemented, pushing advocates to call for a CBI inquiry. The case, which has unearthed communal tensions, has been handed to a DSP-rank officer due to the victim's Scheduled Caste status.

The court also addressed a related demolition notice, suggesting it could exacerbate community unrest. The situation escalated when right-wing groups vandalized minority-owned shops in response to the alleged crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)