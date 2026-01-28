Tear Gas and Turmoil: Makoko's Struggle Against Demolition
Nigerian police used tear gas to break up protests in Lagos, as residents opposed demolition efforts in the Makoko slum, displacing thousands. Demonstrators demanded intervention from the state governor with tensions escalating after one protester was injured. Makoko, a historic floating community, faces challenges due to housing shortages.
In a move that has sparked significant unrest, Nigerian police fired tear gas to disperse residents protesting in Lagos. The demonstrators were opposing ongoing demolition activities in the Makoko slum, which have rendered thousands homeless.
Despite orders to disperse, over a thousand angry residents and families gathered at the Lagos State House of Assembly, demanding accountability and an audience with the state governor. The tense situation escalated when police deployed tear gas, resulting in one protester being injured and hospitalized.
The Makoko slum, a sprawling settlement on the fringes of Lagos, is home to tens of thousands of Nigerians, mainly living in wooden stilt houses. This community's future hangs in the balance as authorities cite illegal construction and safety hazards posed by proximity to high-voltage power lines as justifications for the demolitions.
