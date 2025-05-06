Gautrain Launches 50% Discount Fare and R1 Parking Under New KlevaMova Scheme

In a groundbreaking move to make public transport more affordable, the Gautrain Management Agency, in collaboration with the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, has launched KlevaMova, a new initiative offering a 50% discount on train fares to qualifying passengers. The programme is part of a wider strategy to improve public transport access, reduce commuting costs, and support the province’s efforts toward an inclusive, integrated transport system.

KlevaMova: Who Can Benefit?

The KlevaMova product is designed to serve low-income commuters and other vulnerable groups who are often disproportionately affected by high transport costs. Eligible groups include:

Individuals living in households with a combined annual income of R350,000 or less

Students under the age of 25

Scholars

Pensioners

Recipients of the South African Social Security Agency’s (SASSA) disability grant

Qualifying individuals will receive a 50% discount on train fares for Weekly, Monthly, or Return trip products. This initiative marks a pivotal shift in public transport access, specifically targeting the affordability challenges many South Africans face due to the country’s spatial inequalities.

Application Process and Availability

To take advantage of the KlevaMova discount, interested individuals must apply by submitting the necessary documents. All applications will undergo a verification and approval process to ensure eligibility. The public can access assistance and more information through several channels:

Call the toll-free Gautrain customer support at 0800 428 87246 (0800 GAUTRAIN), available daily from 05:30 AM to 8:00 PM

Visit the website at www.gautrain.co.za

Visit any Gautrain station (except OR Tambo) between Monday and Saturday, 8 AM to 5 PM

Addressing High Transport Costs and Inequality

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, emphasized the importance of KlevaMova in addressing the legacy of apartheid-era spatial planning, which forces many people to live far from work and economic opportunities. The MEC noted that “as a result of South Africa’s historical spatial planning, many people live far from work and opportunities and are faced with high transport costs.”

Findings from the Gauteng Household Travel Survey (2019/20) showed that nearly 60% of households spent more than 10% of their income on public transport—an increase from 55% in 2014. The MEC described the burden of commuting costs as one of the highest monthly expenses for most low-income households, particularly those on the periphery of cities.

“Affordable and accessible public transport is crucial for reducing the cost of living for many South Africans, as it significantly impacts household budgets and access to opportunities,” Diale-Tlabela said.

R1 Daily Parking for All Gautrain Users

In addition to the fare discounts, Gautrain also announced a massive reduction in parking fees. From 1 April to 31 July 2025, all passengers using the train can park at any Gautrain station for just R1 per day. This applies to all stations except OR Tambo International Airport.

The new pricing structure is aimed at making the use of park-and-ride facilities more attractive and accessible, encouraging more commuters to choose rail over road travel.

Promoting a Greener, Safer, and Less Congested Gauteng

The introduction of KlevaMova and reduced parking fares is closely aligned with the goals of the Gauteng 25-Year Integrated Transport Master Plan (ITMP25). The plan envisions a modern, integrated, and sustainable transport system with passenger rail as its backbone. By increasing train ridership, the province hopes to achieve multiple benefits, including:

Reduced road congestion

Lower road accident rates

Decreased carbon emissions

“This effort is not just about transportation,” Diale-Tlabela said. “It’s about building a more connected, inclusive, and sustainable future for Gauteng.”

A Game-Changer for Public Transport in South Africa

KlevaMova represents a significant step toward equitable public transportation, enabling thousands of commuters across Gauteng to benefit from reduced costs, shorter travel times, and improved mobility. By removing financial barriers, the initiative has the potential to improve quality of life, enhance access to education and jobs, and foster economic inclusion across the province.

For those struggling with the rising cost of living, KlevaMova could well be a lifeline—transforming what was once a financial burden into a reliable and affordable daily journey.