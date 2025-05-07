Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Cracks Down on Illegal Liquor Trade; Senior Officers Under Scrutiny

In Chhattisgarh, the government cracked down on illegal liquor activities, leading to the suspension of three officials and notices for six others. Surprise inspections led to significant seizures across several districts, unveiling a network of illegal trade, storage, and transportation. The crackdown has intensified scrutiny on excise operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 07-05-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 00:04 IST
Chhattisgarh Cracks Down on Illegal Liquor Trade; Senior Officers Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illicit liquor activities, the Chhattisgarh government has taken decisive action against illegal trade, storage, and transportation of liquor, suspending three circle in-charges and serving notices to six senior excise department officials, an official reported on Tuesday.

This move follows a series of surprise inspections by the state flying squad, resulting in the seizure of illegal liquor consignments in Balodabazar, Mahasamund, and Rajnandgaon districts. Noteworthy seizures include 104 cartons of foreign liquor from Madhya Pradesh at Banasankara village, Balodabazar, and various consignments seized in Mahasamund and Rajnandgaon.

The enforcement action has led to suspensions and issued show-cause notices to excise officers, highlighting the state's rigorous efforts to curb illegal liquor operations. The response from local authorities emphasizes the ongoing commitment to enforce the law and ensure compliance with legal liquor trade regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025