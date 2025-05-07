Chhattisgarh Cracks Down on Illegal Liquor Trade; Senior Officers Under Scrutiny

In a significant crackdown on illicit liquor activities, the Chhattisgarh government has taken decisive action against illegal trade, storage, and transportation of liquor, suspending three circle in-charges and serving notices to six senior excise department officials, an official reported on Tuesday.

This move follows a series of surprise inspections by the state flying squad, resulting in the seizure of illegal liquor consignments in Balodabazar, Mahasamund, and Rajnandgaon districts. Noteworthy seizures include 104 cartons of foreign liquor from Madhya Pradesh at Banasankara village, Balodabazar, and various consignments seized in Mahasamund and Rajnandgaon.

The enforcement action has led to suspensions and issued show-cause notices to excise officers, highlighting the state's rigorous efforts to curb illegal liquor operations. The response from local authorities emphasizes the ongoing commitment to enforce the law and ensure compliance with legal liquor trade regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)