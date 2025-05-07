Federal Judge Halts Trump's Order to Close Key Agencies

A federal judge in Rhode Island has put a temporary stop to President Donald Trump's efforts to dismantle federal agencies that fund cultural institutions and support minority-run businesses. U.S. District Judge John McConnell ruled that Trump's executive order violated constitutional protocols.

The judge sided with 21 states, mostly led by Democrats, arguing that the executive branch overstepped its boundaries defined by the Constitution. The order affected the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Minority Business Development Agency, and the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

While the White House plans to appeal, state leaders hail the decision as a victory, maintaining that the president lacks authority to unilaterally dissolve agencies established by Congress. The ruling serves as a pushback against attempts to shrink federal functions without legislative approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)