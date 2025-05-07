Top-Level U.S.-China Trade Talks in Switzerland: A Path to Resolution?

In a potential breakthrough to ease global economic tensions, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and chief trade negotiator Jamieson Greer are set to meet with China's top economic official in Switzerland. The meeting, announced by U.S. officials, could initiate a resolution to the trade war unsettling international markets.

The announcement caused U.S. equity index futures to rise, reversing Wall Street's days of losses amid President Donald Trump's tariff uncertainties. The State Officials confirmed that Bessent and Greer will depart for Geneva on Thursday, where they will engage in trade discussions with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter.

While the U.S. Treasury and Trade Representative office did not specify which Chinese officials would attend, China's Vice Premier He Lifeng is anticipated to be involved. This meeting occurs amid mixed signals from Trump's trade team regarding negotiations with significant trading partners. The administration hopes to finalize some agreements soon in an attempt to stabilize escalating trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)