Operation Sindoor: India Strikes Terror Targets Across Border

In the early hours of Wednesday, India launched missile strikes under Operation Sindoor against nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including in Bahawalpur, a Jaish-e-Mohammed stronghold. The military actions followed a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which left 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen dead.

The Indian government stated that the strikes were 'focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature,' targeting terrorist infrastructure while avoiding Pakistani military facilities. These actions have been described as a demonstration of India's commitment to hold accountable those responsible for the Pahalgam attack.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the strikes as an 'act of war' and pledged a 'befitting reply'. Meanwhile, Indian officials briefed international allies, including the US and Russia, about the military operation, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi monitored closely.

