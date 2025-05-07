Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India Strikes Terror Targets Across Border

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces executed missile strikes under Operation Sindoor targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The strikes, deemed focused and non-escalatory, aimed at terror infrastructure. Pakistan vowed to respond, describing the strikes as an act of war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 05:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 05:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the early hours of Wednesday, India launched missile strikes under Operation Sindoor against nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including in Bahawalpur, a Jaish-e-Mohammed stronghold. The military actions followed a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which left 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen dead.

The Indian government stated that the strikes were 'focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature,' targeting terrorist infrastructure while avoiding Pakistani military facilities. These actions have been described as a demonstration of India's commitment to hold accountable those responsible for the Pahalgam attack.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the strikes as an 'act of war' and pledged a 'befitting reply'. Meanwhile, Indian officials briefed international allies, including the US and Russia, about the military operation, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi monitored closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

