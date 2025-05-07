Left Menu

India's Focused Strikes on Terror Camps: Operation Sindoor

India conducted military strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan as part of Operation Sindoor, following the Pahalgam attack. The strikes were precise and focused, targeting known terror camps only. India reached out to global leaders to brief them on their actions and the evidence against Pakistan-based terrorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2025 05:14 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 05:14 IST
India's Focused Strikes on Terror Camps: Operation Sindoor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in the deaths of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen, India executed targeted military strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

Under Operation Sindoor, these strikes were described by India as 'focused and precise', supported by credible evidence of the involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists.

India has been active in briefing international capitals and significant leaders, including the US, about its defensive maneuvers, emphasizing that no civilian or economic targets were affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025