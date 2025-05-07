India's Focused Strikes on Terror Camps: Operation Sindoor

In response to the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in the deaths of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen, India executed targeted military strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

Under Operation Sindoor, these strikes were described by India as 'focused and precise', supported by credible evidence of the involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists.

India has been active in briefing international capitals and significant leaders, including the US, about its defensive maneuvers, emphasizing that no civilian or economic targets were affected.

