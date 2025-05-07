India's Focused Strikes on Terror Camps: Operation Sindoor
India conducted military strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan as part of Operation Sindoor, following the Pahalgam attack. The strikes were precise and focused, targeting known terror camps only. India reached out to global leaders to brief them on their actions and the evidence against Pakistan-based terrorists.
- India
In response to the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in the deaths of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen, India executed targeted military strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.
Under Operation Sindoor, these strikes were described by India as 'focused and precise', supported by credible evidence of the involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists.
India has been active in briefing international capitals and significant leaders, including the US, about its defensive maneuvers, emphasizing that no civilian or economic targets were affected.
