Pentagon Report Reveals Injuries in Biden's Gaza Aid Effort

The recent Pentagon Inspector General report has disclosed that the number of U.S. service members injured during the deployment of a floating aid pier in Gaza was significantly underestimated, with a total of 62 injuries reported. The pier, an initiative spearheaded by former President Joe Biden, faced both operational and political challenges.

Announced during a March 2024 address to Congress, Biden's undertaking was an attempt to deliver substantial aid to Gaza amidst ongoing conflicts. Despite its ambitious scope, weather issues and logistics within Gaza hampered the project's success, operating for just 20 days and incurring costs of $230 million.

While the project was lauded for its humanitarian intent, it drew criticism from Republican lawmakers labeling it as a political maneuver by Biden. The complications ongoing in Gaza spotlight broader issues on aid access, heightened by accusations between Israel and Palestinian entities regarding the obstruction and misuse of humanitarian supplies.

