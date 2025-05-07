Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Fitting Tribute to Pahalgam Attack Victims

Pragati Jagdale and other widows express gratitude for 'Operation Sindoor,' a military response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, where 26 people were killed. The operation, seen as a tribute and revenge, targeted terror groups in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, with the Indian Air Force striking nine hideouts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-05-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 09:09 IST
Operation Sindoor: A Fitting Tribute to Pahalgam Attack Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant tribute, the widows of the Pahalgam terrorist attack victims have expressed their deep appreciation for 'Operation Sindoor'.

Pragati Jagdale, whose husband was among the 26 casualties, praised the Indian armed forces for avenging the attack. The operation targeted terror groups behind the attack, including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Strikes conducted by the Indian Air Force were executed within 15 days of the attack, hitting nine hideouts in Pakistan. Families affected by the attack, like that of Pragati and Sangita Ganbote, view this operation as a fitting response to the tragedy they endured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025