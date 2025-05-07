Operation Sindoor: A Fitting Tribute to Pahalgam Attack Victims

In a poignant tribute, the widows of the Pahalgam terrorist attack victims have expressed their deep appreciation for 'Operation Sindoor'.

Pragati Jagdale, whose husband was among the 26 casualties, praised the Indian armed forces for avenging the attack. The operation targeted terror groups behind the attack, including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Strikes conducted by the Indian Air Force were executed within 15 days of the attack, hitting nine hideouts in Pakistan. Families affected by the attack, like that of Pragati and Sangita Ganbote, view this operation as a fitting response to the tragedy they endured.

(With inputs from agencies.)