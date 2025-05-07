Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Strikes on Terror Camps

In a decisive military operation, the Indian Air Force executed 'Operation Sindoor', targeting nine terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. These strikes, officials confirmed, were aimed at dismantling bases camouflaged as health centers.

Among the prominent targets were headquarters of internationally banned terror outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. The sites included those linked to the infamous 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.

This operation comes in the wake of intelligence indicating evolving concealment strategies by such groups. The strikes served as a significant measure to mitigate terror threats and curtail infiltration into Indian territories.

