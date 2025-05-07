India Stands United in Operation Sindoor Against Terrorism
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi praised the Indian armed forces' 'Operation Sindoor' in response to recent terror attacks. Nine terror targets were struck in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Majhi and Odisha opposition leader Naveen Patnaik expressed gratitude and solidarity with the military's decisive actions.
- Country:
- India
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lauded 'Operation Sindoor', a military strike by Indian armed forces targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Majhi stated that the nation is united with its soldiers, highlighting the operation as a firm message against threats to India's sovereignty.
The operation was a strategic retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack which resulted in the death of 26 civilians. Strikes focused on targets like the Jaish-e-Mohammad base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's stronghold in Muridke, demonstrating India's commitment to eradicating terrorism.
Majhi's social media reflected a cultural sentiment, equating 'Sindoor' with sacrifice and determination. Opposition leader Naveen Patnaik, from Delhi, also praised the military's effectiveness, underlining nationwide support for India's armed forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)