India Stands United in Operation Sindoor Against Terrorism

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lauded 'Operation Sindoor', a military strike by Indian armed forces targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Majhi stated that the nation is united with its soldiers, highlighting the operation as a firm message against threats to India's sovereignty.

The operation was a strategic retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack which resulted in the death of 26 civilians. Strikes focused on targets like the Jaish-e-Mohammad base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's stronghold in Muridke, demonstrating India's commitment to eradicating terrorism.

Majhi's social media reflected a cultural sentiment, equating 'Sindoor' with sacrifice and determination. Opposition leader Naveen Patnaik, from Delhi, also praised the military's effectiveness, underlining nationwide support for India's armed forces.

