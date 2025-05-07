Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Prepared for Border Tensions

The Jammu and Kashmir government, led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, remains vigilant amidst escalating tensions due to heavy cross-border shelling by Pakistan. The administration is ready to handle any eventualities and is ensuring the safety and support of affected civilians, following retaliatory missile strikes by Indian armed forces.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is on high alert as cross-border shelling from Pakistan intensifies. Sinha affirmed the government's readiness to tackle any arising challenges, following recent events that have heightened tensions in the region.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha actively monitors the situation and has mobilized senior administrative, police, and district officials to ensure comprehensive preparedness. He has instructed the district commissioners to relocate vulnerable villagers to secure locations, guaranteeing provisions such as food, shelter, medical care, and transportation.

The heightened state of alert follows a significant April 22 terror attack and subsequent retaliatory missile strikes by Indian forces on numerous terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. These strikes have provoked heavy shelling in several border districts, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and protection for civilians.

