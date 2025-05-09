Ukraine Expels Hungarian Diplomats Amid Spy Network Scandal

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced the expulsion of two Hungarian diplomats on Friday, giving them 48 hours to leave the country. This decision follows the discovery of a spy network by Ukraine's SBU security agency, reportedly linked to Hungary.

Sybiha took to the X social media platform to confirm the move, stating that the Hungarian Ambassador to Ukraine had been summoned and presented with a formal note regarding the expulsion.

This action underscores Ukraine's adherence to the principles of reciprocity and reflects the nation's dedication to safeguarding its national interests in light of recent developments with Hungary.

(With inputs from agencies.)