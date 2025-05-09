Provocative Post Sparks Police Investigation Post Fazil's Murder

A recent provocative social media post has prompted police action in Surathkal, following allegations tied to the 2022 murder of Mohammed Fazil. The post, on Instagram, featured images of Fazil and was captioned 'Miss You Faasil'.

A comment on the post, ominously stating 'This is not the end, four more to go,' has led to legal action under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case is now under the jurisdiction of the City's Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station for further examination.

Investigators have located a follower of the involved account, Mohammad Akram from Haleyangady, Mangaluru. Akram is currently being questioned as part of ongoing investigations aimed at uncovering further details related to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)