Left Menu

Provocative Post Sparks Police Investigation Post Fazil's Murder

Police have filed a case related to a provocative social media post linked to the 2022 murder of Mohammed Fazil in Surathkal. The post featured images of Fazil and hinted at potential further incidents. Investigations are ongoing, with Mohammad Akram being questioned by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:39 IST
Provocative Post Sparks Police Investigation Post Fazil's Murder
  • Country:
  • India

A recent provocative social media post has prompted police action in Surathkal, following allegations tied to the 2022 murder of Mohammed Fazil. The post, on Instagram, featured images of Fazil and was captioned 'Miss You Faasil'.

A comment on the post, ominously stating 'This is not the end, four more to go,' has led to legal action under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case is now under the jurisdiction of the City's Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station for further examination.

Investigators have located a follower of the involved account, Mohammad Akram from Haleyangady, Mangaluru. Akram is currently being questioned as part of ongoing investigations aimed at uncovering further details related to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025