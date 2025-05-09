Sarbananda Sonowal Reviews Maritime Projects, Calls for Acceleration Towards Vision 2047 Goals

In a significant push towards reinforcing India’s maritime capabilities and aligning with Vision 2047, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, conducted a series of high-level review meetings in Mumbai today. With the aim of accelerating project execution and ensuring uninterrupted port and cargo operations, the Minister assessed the status of key maritime initiatives and engaged in intensive dialogue with major stakeholders under the Ministry.

Review of Critical Maritime Projects and Operational Stability

Addressing the prevailing maritime situation, Shri Sonowal emphasized the importance of business continuity across all ports and directed officials to take proactive measures to ensure smooth and regular cargo movement. The Minister’s directive came amidst ongoing efforts to bolster maritime resilience and safeguard India’s supply chain infrastructure.

Senior officials from the Ministry and representatives from major institutions, including the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), Mumbai Port Authority, Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Ltd. (IPRCL), Indian Port Global Ltd. (IPGL), and the Directorate General of Shipping participated in the detailed sessions.

Progress on National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal

A key highlight of the day-long deliberations was the review of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat—one of the Ministry’s flagship cultural infrastructure projects. Shri Sonowal evaluated its implementation status and stressed the importance of preserving and showcasing India’s ancient maritime legacy, an initiative that dovetails with the broader goal of enhancing maritime tourism and education.

Strategic Dialogue with SCI on Fleet and Expansion Plans

The Union Minister held an in-depth session with the Chairman and Managing Directors of the Shipping Corporation of India. Discussions centered on the national carrier’s operational readiness, fleet augmentation roadmap, and long-term strategic expansion. Shri Sonowal reiterated SCI’s pivotal role in advancing India’s maritime autonomy and enhancing its global shipping presence. He urged the management to align its initiatives with the government’s Vision 2047 and Atmanirbhar Bharat goals.

Vadhavan Mega Port Project Fast-Tracked

In another crucial meeting with JNPA Chairman Unmesh Wagh, the Minister reviewed the Greenfield Mega Port project at Vadhavan, Maharashtra. He underscored the necessity of expediting its development, calling it vital to realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of India as a leading maritime nation. The project, once completed, is expected to significantly boost port handling capacity and support India’s export-import trade growth.

Expanding India’s Global Maritime Presence: Chabahar & Sittwe Ports

Shri Sonowal also conferred with IPGL Chairman Sunil Mukundan to discuss India’s overseas port initiatives. A comprehensive review was undertaken regarding the strategic developments at Chabahar Port in Iran and Sittwe Port in Myanmar—projects aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and extending India’s maritime outreach into Central Asia, Afghanistan, and Southeast Asia. These ports are key components in India’s geopolitical and economic strategy for secure and diversified trade routes.

Boosting Port-Linked Rail Connectivity via IPRCL

A separate session was held with IPRCL Chairman M.K. Semwal and senior leadership to review progress on rail infrastructure projects, especially those integral to Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) operations in Assam and critical links across major ports. The Minister emphasized the urgency of developing port-linked rail corridors to manage the increasing cargo volumes efficiently and enable multi-modal logistics integration.

National Shipping Board Engages on Policy Direction

In a forward-looking move, the Union Minister met with the newly constituted National Shipping Board (NSB), extending a warm welcome to its Chairperson and members. Shri Sonowal stressed the board’s vital role in providing strategic policy inputs and expressed optimism that its guidance would play a crucial role in shaping India’s maritime policy for the future.

Vision for Viksit Bharat Through Maritime Excellence

Reflecting on the day’s deliberations, Shri Sonowal said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we are working towards unearthing opportunities in the blue economy and enabling our maritime sector to evolve into a global force. All our agencies and institutions are aligned in pursuit of the PM’s vision of making India a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Today’s reviews were a step forward in accelerating our collective maritime ambitions.”

The meetings were attended by key officials including Secretary (Ports, Shipping and Waterways), Shri T.K. Ramachandran, and Joint Secretary (Ports), Shri R. Lakshmanan, who provided crucial inputs during the high-level strategy sessions.

These comprehensive interactions mark a renewed momentum towards achieving transformative maritime growth, sustainability, and enhanced global trade connectivity through proactive governance and infrastructure-led development.