Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Case Over Alleged Remarks

Satyaki Savarkar, V D Savarkar's grandnephew, filed a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case for allegedly avoiding plea recording. Gandhi's remarks about the late Hindutva ideologue sparked controversy. The court deferred the hearing to May 28, even as Gandhi received prior bail exemption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:19 IST
Satyaki Savarkar, grandnephew of V D Savarkar, has filed a defamation complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging he deliberately avoided recording his plea in a Pune court. The complaint addresses Gandhi's 'objectionable' remarks about the late Hindutva ideologue, sparking political and legal contention.

The complaint was lodged in a special court assigned to cases involving MPs and MLAs. Satyaki's lawyer, Sangram Kolhatkar, acted after Gandhi's attorney, Milind Pawar, requested an adjournment, claiming that Gandhi had not yet reviewed the materials obtained from the complainant pertinent to the defamation case.

The court has set a new hearing date for May 28. Despite granting Gandhi a permanent exemption from attending the trial, Advocate Kolhatkar argued that Gandhi intentionally missed a scheduled bail plea recording. The legal team has called for the seizure of Gandhi's bail bond and enforced attendance measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

