Tensions Rise as Drone Sightings Surge Along India-Pakistan Border
Pakistan continues to deploy drones across the Indian border, with sightings in 26 locations from Kashmir to Gujarat. The drones, including some armed, pose threats to civilian and military targets. Security forces are on high alert, using counter-drone systems to track and engage these aerial threats.
Tensions escalated along the India-Pakistan border as Pakistan persistently deployed drones across the boundary, with sightings reported in 26 distinct locations on Friday. Indian military sources confirmed the presence of drones in areas stretching from Baramulla in Kashmir to Bhuj in Gujarat.
Regions, including Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, and others, have reported sightings of suspected armed drones, posing significant threats to both civilian populations and military installations. Security forces emphasized the urgency of mitigating these threats with advanced counter-drone systems in place.
In a distressing development, an armed drone attack injured several civilians in Ferozpur. Authorities are urging residents in border areas to remain vigilant and minimize unnecessary movements as military and civilian agencies work to ensure safety and security along the tense frontier.
