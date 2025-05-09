Left Menu

Controversial Slogan Sparks Arrest and Debate

Anvar Jamil was arrested after a video allegedly showing him chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' went viral on social media. The arrest occurred under Kotwali police jurisdiction, and Jamil claims the video was part of a bet with a friend. Hindu rights activists are demanding action against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:51 IST
  • India

In a recent development within the Kotwali police jurisdiction, authorities have arrested a man following the circulation of a controversial video on social media. The video allegedly features the suspect, Anvar Jamil, raising the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad.'

Accusations led to Jamil's arrest as Circle Officer Rajukumar Sav revealed a case has been registered, and interrogation is currently underway. Jamil, however, defended himself, stating that the video in question is an old recording created during a bet with a friend.

This incident has sparked reactions, with Hindu rights activists demanding Jamil face legal consequences despite his claims. As the investigation continues, it remains to be seen how authorities will proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

