Controversial Slogan Sparks Arrest and Debate
Anvar Jamil was arrested after a video allegedly showing him chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' went viral on social media. The arrest occurred under Kotwali police jurisdiction, and Jamil claims the video was part of a bet with a friend. Hindu rights activists are demanding action against him.
In a recent development within the Kotwali police jurisdiction, authorities have arrested a man following the circulation of a controversial video on social media. The video allegedly features the suspect, Anvar Jamil, raising the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad.'
Accusations led to Jamil's arrest as Circle Officer Rajukumar Sav revealed a case has been registered, and interrogation is currently underway. Jamil, however, defended himself, stating that the video in question is an old recording created during a bet with a friend.
This incident has sparked reactions, with Hindu rights activists demanding Jamil face legal consequences despite his claims. As the investigation continues, it remains to be seen how authorities will proceed.
