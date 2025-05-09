Controversial Slogan Sparks Arrest and Debate

In a recent development within the Kotwali police jurisdiction, authorities have arrested a man following the circulation of a controversial video on social media. The video allegedly features the suspect, Anvar Jamil, raising the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad.'

Accusations led to Jamil's arrest as Circle Officer Rajukumar Sav revealed a case has been registered, and interrogation is currently underway. Jamil, however, defended himself, stating that the video in question is an old recording created during a bet with a friend.

This incident has sparked reactions, with Hindu rights activists demanding Jamil face legal consequences despite his claims. As the investigation continues, it remains to be seen how authorities will proceed.

