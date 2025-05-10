Dowry Harassment and Triple Talaq Case in Gopiganj
In Gopiganj, a man faces charges after his wife accused him of dowry harassment and invoking triple talaq. Married since 2017, the couple has two children. Police have registered a case following Nagma Bano's complaint against her husband, Haider Ali, under relevant legal provisions.
In a developing case from Gopiganj, a man has been accused by his wife of dowry harassment and invoking triple talaq, according to local police reports on Friday.
Nagma Bano lodged a formal complaint against her husband, Haider Ali, on Thursday. Married in 2017 and parents to two children, Bano has alleged continuous harassment over dowry demands and claims her husband pronounced triple talaq.
Rajesh Kumar, the Station House Officer of Gopiganj, confirmed receiving the complaint. "A case has been filed, and investigations are ongoing," Kumar stated. The First Information Report (FIR) includes charges under the Dowry Prohibition Act, and additional sections related to triple talaq are expected after initial inquiries.
