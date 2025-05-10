Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Ecuador: Soldiers Fall in Amazon Clash

Eight soldiers were killed in Ecuador's Amazon area during a confrontation with a criminal group linked to illegal mining. The attack happened amid an operation to tackle mining crime, highlighting the ongoing security challenges in the region.

Updated: 10-05-2025 04:04 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 04:04 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Ecuador: Soldiers Fall in Amazon Clash
  Ecuador
  • Ecuador

In a tragic turn of events, eight soldiers lost their lives in Ecuador's Amazon region following an armed confrontation with a criminal faction.

The attorney general's office reported on Friday that the casualties occurred during a military operation targeting illegal mining activities.

Initial investigations suggest that the soldiers were ambushed by the group, emphasizing the severe security threats posed by illegal mining in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

