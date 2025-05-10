Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Pakistan reported that India launched missile strikes on three of its air bases early Saturday, including one near the capital, Islamabad. However, Pakistani air defenses managed to intercept most of the projectiles as the decades-long struggle between these two nuclear-armed neighbors reached new heights.

The hostilities, rooted in the long-standing Kashmir dispute, resumed on Wednesday when India conducted aerial strikes in Pakistan, targeting what it claimed were militant bases. Pakistan has vowed to retaliate against these aggressive actions. The Pakistani military, through Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, confirmed the targets of India's air-to-surface missiles, including the Nur Khan base, Mureed base, and Shorkot base.

Amidst the barrage, only a few missiles breached Pakistan's defenses but reportedly did not cause significant damage. India framed its strikes as a response to a previous attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir, an accusation Pakistan refutes. Since then, the region has witnessed continuous cross-border exchanges and aerial incursions, with at least 48 reported fatalities.

