Freedom for Student: Rumeysa Ozturk's Detention Controversy

A Tufts University student, Rumeysa Ozturk, has been released from detention after a six-week ordeal. Her arrest followed co-writing an op-ed critical of Israel's actions, sparking debate on academic freedom and free speech rights.

US District Judge William Sessions ordered her release, highlighting the lack of evidence justifying her detention. Ozturk's legal team celebrated her freedom, emphasizing the case's implications for First Amendment rights.

Ozturk, focused on completing her doctoral studies, faced revoked visa issues and health problems during detention, raising further questions about immigration enforcement. Her situation underscores the tensions between foreign policy, academic critique, and individual rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)