Cross-Border Tragedy: Sikkim CM Condemns Shelling

Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang condemned the Pakistani shelling of civilians along the Line of Control, which resulted in the death of Raj Kumar Thapa, an official in Jammu and Kashmir. Tamang expressed grief over the loss and called the act deeply concerning and unacceptable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 10-05-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 10:21 IST
Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang has voiced strong condemnation against the recent shelling by Pakistani forces on civilians along the Line of Control. The attack resulted in the tragic death of a Jammu and Kashmir government official, Raj Kumar Thapa, among others.

Chief Minister Tamang paid tribute to Raj Kumar Thapa, hailing him as a devoted public servant known for his integrity and dedication. He highlighted Thapa's significant contributions to the Jammu and Kashmir community, describing his death as a substantial loss to the Gorkha community and the nation at large.

Tamang conveyed his deepest condolences to Thapa's bereaved family and colleagues while unequivocally condemning the attack, labeling it deeply concerning and unacceptable. He urged for a unified commitment to peace and justice in the face of such violent acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

