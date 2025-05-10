Drone Warfare Intensifies: As Jammu Trembles, Abdullah Promises Swift Assistance
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited areas affected by recent explosions, suspected to be caused by drones or shells from Pakistan, causing damage to properties and injuring several people. Tensions have risen following retaliatory strikes by Indian forces after attacks linked to cross-border terrorism.
- Country:
- India
In Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah personally assessed the damage in residential areas struck by explosions, attributed to either Pakistani drones or shelling. These incidents have led to significant property damage and injuries among residents.
Abdullah toured the affected localities of Rehari and Roop Nagar, engaging with victims and emphasizing the government's commitment to providing rapid support. His visit underscores the region's escalating tensions and ongoing efforts to maintain civilian safety and morale.
The explosions occur amidst heightened cross-border tensions, following Indian precision strikes against terror launchpads connected to the recent attack in Pahalgam, increasingly straining relations with Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- explosions
- Abdullah
- drones
- Pakistan
- Rehari
- Roop Nagar
- shelling
- tensions
- terrorism
ALSO READ
Indian Army effectively responds to firing by Pakistan military at some places along Line of Control in J-K: Sources.
UN Chief Urges Restraint Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
India-Pakistan Trade Freeze: Borders Closed but Demand Persists
India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan
UN Calls for Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions