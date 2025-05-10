Drone Warfare Intensifies: As Jammu Trembles, Abdullah Promises Swift Assistance

In Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah personally assessed the damage in residential areas struck by explosions, attributed to either Pakistani drones or shelling. These incidents have led to significant property damage and injuries among residents.

Abdullah toured the affected localities of Rehari and Roop Nagar, engaging with victims and emphasizing the government's commitment to providing rapid support. His visit underscores the region's escalating tensions and ongoing efforts to maintain civilian safety and morale.

The explosions occur amidst heightened cross-border tensions, following Indian precision strikes against terror launchpads connected to the recent attack in Pahalgam, increasingly straining relations with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)