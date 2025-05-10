UN Racial Discrimination Committee Demands Ceasefire and Aid Access in Gaza Crisis

As Gaza plunges deeper into an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) has issued an urgent appeal for immediate and unrestricted humanitarian access and a permanent ceasefire. The warning, delivered from Geneva as the Committee concluded its latest session, reflects growing international alarm over the worsening conditions across the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The CERD’s statement follows the closure of the last remaining soup kitchens in Gaza operated by the World Central Kitchen, which cited an absolute depletion of food supplies as the reason for the shutdown. This closure marks a devastating milestone in a crisis where nearly the entire population—over 2 million people—is now facing acute food insecurity.

Food Crisis Reaches Breaking Point

The World Food Programme (WFP) previously sounded the alarm over the total collapse of food aid operations, stating in late April that all its food reserves had been exhausted. The continued sealing of key border crossings, particularly Rafah and Kerem Shalom, has prevented the inflow of humanitarian aid—including food, medicine, and fuel—at a time when needs are more urgent than ever.

The CERD emphasized that the ongoing blockade and the destruction of critical infrastructure—such as water, sanitation, electricity, and healthcare—have made Gaza uninhabitable for civilians, especially vulnerable groups. “The risk of famine, disease outbreaks, and mass death is no longer theoretical—it is imminent,” the Committee warned, spotlighting the plight of children, women, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

Intensified Military Operations Escalate Humanitarian Toll

The Committee’s warning also addressed the intensified Israeli military campaign across Gaza since early March. It reported an increase in indiscriminate airstrikes and expanded ground operations that have resulted in significant civilian casualties, displacement, and further decimation of already shattered infrastructure.

Citing its early warning and urgent action procedures, the Committee recalled its 2024 decision that raised concerns about Israel’s compliance with international law, including its obligations to prevent war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide. CERD stated that Israel’s continued actions may constitute violations of these obligations.

Worsening Conditions Across the Occupied Palestinian Territories

The Committee drew attention to the broader degradation of living conditions in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including the West Bank and East Jerusalem. It highlighted a growing trend of forced displacement, settler violence, and property destruction, noting that the patterns increasingly resemble those seen in Gaza.

“These patterns suggest a coordinated and systemic approach to the displacement of Palestinians, which may amount to policies of racial discrimination and segregation,” CERD said in its statement.

Calls for International Accountability and Action

In a sweeping call to action, the Committee urged the Israeli government to lift all obstacles to humanitarian access and immediately allow the entry of essential goods and services into Gaza. It further called for an end to all military activities that hinder aid delivery and endanger civilian lives.

The Committee also called upon all States parties to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination to take immediate steps to halt the escalation of violence and protect civilians. This includes the obligation to refrain from providing military assistance to parties involved in potential breaches of international law.

“All States must act collectively and decisively to bring an end to the violations occurring in Gaza and across the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” CERD declared, warning that inaction could facilitate further atrocities and long-term destabilization in the region.

As the crisis in Gaza reaches a critical tipping point, the Committee’s urgent appeal serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of prolonged conflict and the vital need for humanitarian access and protection under international law.