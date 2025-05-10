Left Menu

Delhi High Court Faces Judicial Crisis Amid Judge Shortage: PIL Filed

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Delhi High Court highlights an alarming shortage of judges, urging for quick appointments to fill the vacancies. This shortage has negatively impacted the justice system, leading to increased case pendency and undermining public trust in the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 12:52 IST
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been submitted to the Delhi High Court, drawing attention to a critical shortage of judges and calling for the immediate elevation of eligible district judges and advocates from the bar to fill the vacancies.

The matter is expected to come before Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela next week. The court currently operates with 36 judges against a sanctioned strength of 60, marking a 40 percent vacancy rate.

Petitioner Amit Sahni emphasizes the urgency of the situation, citing adverse impacts on the timely dispensation of justice. The ongoing shortage exacerbates court case pendency and diminishes public trust, with economically weaker sections being the most severely affected.

