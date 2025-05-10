Tragic Discovery: 7-Year-Old's Body Found in Millet Field

A tragic incident unfolded in Himachal Pradesh's Hathras as police discovered the body of a 7-year-old boy, identified as Jeevan alias Bhola, in a millet field. The child's hands and legs were bound, prompting a thorough investigation into the heartbreaking case.

Bhola had been missing since May 8 when he went to a field near his father, Rajpal Singh's mill. Despite a family search and a missing person report, the search bore no fruit until the grim discovery on Saturday morning, according to Mursan Station House Officer Mamta Singh.

Authorities are waiting for the post-mortem results to provide further insight into the circumstances of the child's death, as the body's decomposition hampers immediate clarity on visible injuries.

