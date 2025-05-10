Tragic Discovery: 7-Year-Old's Body Found in Millet Field
The body of 7-year-old Jeevan alias Bhola was discovered in a millet field in Himachal Pradesh, raising concerns after he went missing days prior. Efforts to locate him were unsuccessful until police found him with his limbs bound. Authorities await a post-mortem report for more details.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Himachal Pradesh's Hathras as police discovered the body of a 7-year-old boy, identified as Jeevan alias Bhola, in a millet field. The child's hands and legs were bound, prompting a thorough investigation into the heartbreaking case.
Bhola had been missing since May 8 when he went to a field near his father, Rajpal Singh's mill. Despite a family search and a missing person report, the search bore no fruit until the grim discovery on Saturday morning, according to Mursan Station House Officer Mamta Singh.
Authorities are waiting for the post-mortem results to provide further insight into the circumstances of the child's death, as the body's decomposition hampers immediate clarity on visible injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
