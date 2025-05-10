Justice Surya Kant Appointed as NALSA's New Executive Chairman
President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Surya Kant as the executive chairman of NALSA. Justice Kant will lead initiatives to provide accessible legal aid nationwide, focusing on marginalized communities. His experience includes significant contributions to justice access and reforms. This appointment follows convention and comes into effect May 14.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Surya Kant as the new executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). This decision comes as part of NALSA's ongoing commitment to advancing accessible legal services across India.
Justice Surya Kant, who is currently serving as the chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee, is set to take on this significant responsibility on May 14. He succeeds Justice B R Gavai, who is soon to become the 52nd Chief Justice of India. The appointment follows the protocol of selecting the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court for this role.
Notably, Justice Surya Kant has been recognized for his proactive role in promoting legal aid and spearheading institutional reforms within the justice system. His leadership is expected to drive NALSA's mission forward, ensuring that legal assistance is readily available to economically and socially disadvantaged groups across the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cross-Border Tensions: India-Pakistan Escalation at LoC
Tensions Escalate Between India and Pakistan Over Kashmir Attack
Understanding Health Insurance: Bridging the Gap Between Policy and Policyholder in India
Unprovoked Firing at LoC: Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan
Rising Tensions: India-Pakistan Clash at LoC Amidst Pahalgam Attack Fallout