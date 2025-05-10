Justice Surya Kant Appointed as NALSA's New Executive Chairman

In a significant development, President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Surya Kant as the new executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). This decision comes as part of NALSA's ongoing commitment to advancing accessible legal services across India.

Justice Surya Kant, who is currently serving as the chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee, is set to take on this significant responsibility on May 14. He succeeds Justice B R Gavai, who is soon to become the 52nd Chief Justice of India. The appointment follows the protocol of selecting the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court for this role.

Notably, Justice Surya Kant has been recognized for his proactive role in promoting legal aid and spearheading institutional reforms within the justice system. His leadership is expected to drive NALSA's mission forward, ensuring that legal assistance is readily available to economically and socially disadvantaged groups across the nation.

