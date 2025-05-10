Nagpur's Preparedness Drills Increase Public Confidence

Security drills involving various departments were performed across sensitive locations in Nagpur, including the RSS headquarters, as authorities aim to bolster emergency readiness.

Commissioner of Police Ravinder Kumar Singal announced the completion of these drills at a press conference, emphasizing inter-departmental coordination involving critical sites such as the ordnance factory.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the local administration is implementing a comprehensive disaster management plan. These initiatives are supported by a government-produced video to guide citizens during emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)