Strengthening Ties: India's Strategic Partnership with Russia

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth engaged in significant diplomatic meetings during his visit to Russia, emphasizing India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. Seth thanked Russia for its support in India's battle against state-sponsored cross-border terrorism, highlighting the countries' strategic alliance.

Seth's visit coincided with the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, a milestone celebrated with a grand military parade at Moscow's Red Square. During the event, Seth laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and observed the celebrations alongside foreign delegates.

Beyond symbolic gestures, Seth's discussions with Colonel General Alexander Fomin, Deputy Defence Minister of Russia, focused on enhancing military cooperation. Both sides pledged to continue consultations and deepen collaborations under existing frameworks, signifying a robust future for Indo-Russian relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)