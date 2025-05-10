Operation Chakra V: Major Crackdown on SIM Card Scams

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) executed a significant crackdown on illegal SIM card sales, conducting raids across 42 locations in eight states, resulting in five arrests. This operation, named Chakra V, targets cybercrimes and digital frauds, particularly focusing on how these SIMs are utilized in scams.

Officials disclosed that raids were part of an ongoing effort to dismantle networks involved in digital arrest frauds and other forms of cybercrime. Raids were carried out at multiple premises linked to point-of-sale telecom agents in states including Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

These agents allegedly colluded with cybercriminals and telecom executives to issue fraudulent SIM cards, aiding crimes such as impersonation and investment scams. Authorities seized incriminating documents and electronic devices, tracing crime proceeds, and pinpointing middlemen's involvement in unauthorized SIM card distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)