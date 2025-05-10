Left Menu

US Domestic News: Key Developments and Court Rulings

The Federal Aviation Administration plans to meet with airlines over potential Newark flight cuts due to disruptions. A federal judge halted Trump's government overhaul. In Arizona, an AI video depicted a deceased man addressing his killer in court. Columbia University suspended students over a demonstration. Other legal and political updates included immigration and gun laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 18:40 IST
The Federal Aviation Administration plans to discuss potential temporary flight reductions at Newark Liberty International Airport with major airlines, following recent disruptions. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighted efforts to manage flight cuts after the airport faced significant delays since late April.

A federal judge in San Francisco ordered a temporary stop to President Donald Trump's government restructuring initiative, citing Congress's lack of authorization. The order supports a group of unions, non-profits, and local governments challenging the administration's staffing cuts.

In Maricopa County Superior Court, an AI-generated video of a deceased man, Christopher Pelkey, was presented as part of a court proceeding, addressing the defendant Gabriel Paul Horcasitas. This marked a first in courtroom practice, integrating artificial intelligence in legal settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

