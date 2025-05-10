Assam Government Implements Austerity Measures Amidst Armed Forces Support
In response to the India-Pakistan conflict, the Assam Government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has launched austerity measures to support armed forces families. Initiatives include forming support groups, suspending non-essential activities, and ensuring smooth troop movements while promoting communal harmony in the state.
- Country:
- India
The Assam Government, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has introduced new austerity measures to express solidarity with affected armed forces and offer support to their families. This decision comes amidst a conflict between India and Pakistan, leading Sarma to make the announcement at a press conference marking his four years in office.
The measures entail halting events like seminars and workshops and encouraging district officials to actively support military families. Sarma stressed the importance of community unity, urging the public to avoid discord and promote harmony as the conflict persists. Troop movements will be coordinated closely to ensure seamless logistics.
Additionally, the government aims to maintain operational readiness through careful management of resources, such as voluntary blood donor registries and medical inventories. State officials are advised against non-essential travel, and essential activities will prioritize a virtual format to adhere to the new austerity guidelines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Solidarity: Tributes Pour in for Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims
Nationwide Solidarity: Markets and Communities Unite Against Pahalgam Terror
India's Grit and Solidarity Shine in Hockey Tour Down Under
Eden Gardens Stands in Solidarity: CAB Honors Pahalgam Victims
Solidarity and Condemnation: Nepal and India Unite Against Terrorism