Left Menu

Assam Government Implements Austerity Measures Amidst Armed Forces Support

In response to the India-Pakistan conflict, the Assam Government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has launched austerity measures to support armed forces families. Initiatives include forming support groups, suspending non-essential activities, and ensuring smooth troop movements while promoting communal harmony in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-05-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 19:43 IST
Assam Government Implements Austerity Measures Amidst Armed Forces Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Government, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has introduced new austerity measures to express solidarity with affected armed forces and offer support to their families. This decision comes amidst a conflict between India and Pakistan, leading Sarma to make the announcement at a press conference marking his four years in office.

The measures entail halting events like seminars and workshops and encouraging district officials to actively support military families. Sarma stressed the importance of community unity, urging the public to avoid discord and promote harmony as the conflict persists. Troop movements will be coordinated closely to ensure seamless logistics.

Additionally, the government aims to maintain operational readiness through careful management of resources, such as voluntary blood donor registries and medical inventories. State officials are advised against non-essential travel, and essential activities will prioritize a virtual format to adhere to the new austerity guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025